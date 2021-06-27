Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $879,122. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

