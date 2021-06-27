Aviva PLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

