Aviva PLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

AKRO opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $962.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

