Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

