Aviva PLC Sells 2,768 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $145.61 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

