Aviva PLC Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

