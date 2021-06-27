Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $488.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.40. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.