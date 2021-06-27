Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5,217.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

