Axiom Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.24.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

