Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

