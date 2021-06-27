Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

