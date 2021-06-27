Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

