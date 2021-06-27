Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

