Azimuth Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.60. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 223.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

