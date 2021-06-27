Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

DAL opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

