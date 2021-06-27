AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZZ opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.05. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

