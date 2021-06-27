Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

