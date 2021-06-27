Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

