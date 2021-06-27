Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

