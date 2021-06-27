Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $40.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08.

