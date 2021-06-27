Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,592,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,327 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $371,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,178,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

