Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

BOCH stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

