Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Navient worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 122,702 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.16 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.