Bank of Montreal Can Buys 146,989 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.73% of Coherus BioSciences worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS opened at $15.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

