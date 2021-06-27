Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GRSV stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

