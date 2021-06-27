Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 810,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $3,383,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,644,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $100,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

