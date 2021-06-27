Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 22,691 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 50.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,857,000 after buying an additional 880,554 shares during the period.

NYSE:TMX opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

