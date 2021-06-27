Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,618 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.56% of Johnson Outdoors worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,960. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JOUT opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

