Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$134.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$128.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$70.38 and a 52 week high of C$130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

