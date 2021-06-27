Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.64 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $85,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.70, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

