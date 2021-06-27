Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Lincoln National worth $95,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 272,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.58 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

