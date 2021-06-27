Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Ferrari worth $86,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,921,000 after purchasing an additional 290,563 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $8,776,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $168.09 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

