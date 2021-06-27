Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Sonoco Products worth $84,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of SON opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

