Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,578 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $88,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

PB opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

