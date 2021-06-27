Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,604 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $93,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,476 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.