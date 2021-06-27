Barclays PLC Acquires 19,174 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of STERIS worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 88.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,469 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in STERIS by 100.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after purchasing an additional 207,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $206.80 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

