Barclays PLC Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,621,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nielsen worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

