Barclays PLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

NYSE UHS opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.41. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

