Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $326.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

