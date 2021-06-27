Barclays Upgrades AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGFMF. CIBC lifted their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AGF Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

