Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on B. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of B traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 466,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

