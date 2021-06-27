Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on B. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of B traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 466,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.