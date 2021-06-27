Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.53 ($91.22).

Several analysts have recently commented on BAS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BAS stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €66.05 ($77.71). 1,570,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.41. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

