Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMWYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

