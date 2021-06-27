Berenberg Bank Boosts Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target to GBX 1,160

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

MRL stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 792.57. The company has a market cap of £691.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.03. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 478 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 899.94 ($11.76).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

