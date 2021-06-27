Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE ASAI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.