Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 192,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 135,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

