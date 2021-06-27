Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 5,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

