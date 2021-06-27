Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

