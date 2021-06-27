Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

CMI opened at $240.85 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

