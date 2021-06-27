Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,043 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.84. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

